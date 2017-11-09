THE DRIVER of a Ford dual-cab utility believed to be in his sixties, passenger and dog were lucky to have escaped more serious injury when a B-double truck from Camperdown impacted the side of their vehicle on Friday afternoon as they were travelling west into Warracknabeal.

The collision occurred at the intersection of the Henty and Borung highways at 12.30pm and held up trafﬁc for several hours while the injured driver was assisted from the damaged vehicle and the site cleared.

One ambulance attended the scene immediately and cared for the female passenger while emergency teams waited for a second ambulance to arrive before they extracted the injured driver.

Both were conveyed to the hospital. SES, two Warracknabeal Fire Brigade units and numerous police attended the scene.

Warracknabeal Police advised that an infringement penalty notice will be issued.

There was negligible damage to the truck which had just left the Werrigar Roadhouse, travelling south along the Henty Highway. However the utility is expected to be a write-off having sustained extensive damage in the crash.