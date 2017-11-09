CONSTRUCTION of the fixed line network has recently kicked off in Warracknabeal, with homes and businesses expected to be able to make the switch to an nbn powered plan in April next year.

Fast broadband is just around the corner with construction officially underway to connect 700 homes and businesses in Warracknabeal to the nbn fixed line network.

Crews will be on the ground, checking pits and pipes, laying the fibre backbone to the network and installing node cabinets throughout the area, with people expected to be able to make the switch from April next year.

Powered

“They will join more than 1,000 premises in Warracknabeal that have been able to switch to an nbn powered plan over our fixed wireless technology since 2015” said Kate Ellison, Media Advisor for the nbn.

“This is terrific news for Warracknabeal as it means the community will be fully connected to the nbn access network once construction is complete,” she said.

By April next year, many local residents and businesses will have access to fast broadband; something that has been desperately needed in regional and rural Australia for many years.

Currently more than 6.2 million homes and business in Australia and 1.4 million in Victoria are able to connect to the nbn access network.

Due to the civil works required in the construction of the nbn access network, residents and businesses may experience some disruptions.

Inconvenience

“We apologise for any inconvenience experienced while this important work is carried out, for general project enquiries, please contact the nbn customer service team,” Ms Ellison said.

People can find out whether they are eligible to connect or register for updates by using the Check Your Address function at www.nbnco.com.au/switch.

When viewing the sire the area that is shaded purple and “spotty” shows where the fixed wireless network has already been switched on. The area that is shaded in brown and “striped” shows were construction activities are currently underway now to connect the premises in that area to the fixed line network.

Rollout

Ms Ellison said, “the nbn is the wholesaler and responsible for information about the nbn broadband access network rollout including: the building the nbn broadband access network, faults, maintenance and outages in relation to the nbn broadband access network and wholesale speeds delivered to your premises via your provider (depending on the technology)

“Customers should understand, your phone or internet provider is responsible for providing your internet and phone services, as well as installation and post connection support, the network capacity and the speed you experience,” she said

“Faults, maintenance and outages in relation to the provider’s network and the quality of your modem, so please choose carefully as they’re responsible for a number of elements of the network that will affect your internet experience,” Ms Ellison concluded.